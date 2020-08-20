Sports News

John Paintsil dreams of coaching Black Stars

John Paintsil served as an Assistant Coach for Kaizer Chiefs

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil has become the latest football star to express interest in the Black Stars job.

Paintsil like many ex-national stars dreams of leading the technical team of the four-time AFCON winners.



Immediately after hanging his boot, Paintsil went into coaching serving as assistant coach for South African side Kaizer Chiefs.



Paintsil told Citi TV in an interview that he is working on his coaching badges and is hopeful of working his way up the coaching ladder.



Paintsil is aware coaching the Black Stars won’t come cheap but he is confident of handling the team someday.

Paintsil said he is waiting on the GFA to grant clearance for CAF license courses.



“Yes I’m working on my badges. We are just waiting on the FA to give us the green light as to when we can do the course”.



“Coaching the national team will be a dream come true, so i’ll be praying towards that. Coaching the national team will be a very interesting one.” he concluded.



Paintsil made sixty-nine appearances for Ghana, some of which came in two World Cups.

