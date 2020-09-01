Johnatan Opoku scores debut goal for De Graafschap

Sports News Tue, 1 Sep 2020
Ghanaian player, Johnatan Opoku scored his debut goal for De Graafschap in their Dutch Eerste Divisie 2020/21 season win over FC Den Bosch on Monday night at De Vijverberg.
The right-footed midfielder who joined the Super Farmers in the ongoing summer transfer window from first-tier side VVV-Venlo, found the back of the net on the 79th minute.
Opoku 30, brilliantly scored in the 79th minute to extend his side’s lead to 4-1 and was booked on the 83rd minute for unsporting behaviour.
The former Veendam player's contract with De Graafschap runs till June 2022
Source: footballghana.com
