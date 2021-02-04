Johnson Smith confident about Kotoko’s title chances

Kotoko coach Johnson Smith

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko Assistant Johnson Smith is confident that his outfit will win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors handed Inter Allies their fifth defeat of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday in matchday 12 of the domestic top-flight league.



Naby Keita scored from the penalty spot in the 67th minute to ensure the Porcupine Warriors returned to winning ways.

Occupying 3rd position with 20 points after 12 games, the former Karela United gaffer believes the title race is open and his outfit can win it.



Asked if Kotoko looks like a team that can win the league this season, he replied, “Oh yes, we can win it”