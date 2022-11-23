2
Menu
Sports

Jojo Wollacott arrives in Black Stars camp ahead of Portugal game

Video Archive
Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

England-based Ghana goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott safely arrived in Doha, Qatar to join his Black Stars teammates ahead of the game against Portugal on Thursday.

It can be recalled that your most trusted online portal on Monday reported that the Charlton Athletic shot-stopper will be in Qatar for the mundial although he will not feature in any of the matches.

The goalkeeper suffered a finger injury days before Ghana opened camp for the world cup and hence has been ruled out of the tournament.

His injury came just hours after his rival for the number one jersey in the Ghana side, Richard Ofori, had been ruled out with a knee problem, leaving the Black Stars with a goalkeeping crisis.

St Gallen shot-stopper Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to be Ghana's No.1 at the tournament and was in post during the 2-0 friendly win over in Switzerland last Thursday.

The Ghana FA has made arrangements for him to be part of the squad at the ongoing tournament. He will be with the Black Stars to motivate the team, especially the goalkeepers who are in camp to do the job he would have done if not for his injury.

Ghana is one of five African countries representing the African continent at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are set to compete in Group H of the group stages of the tournament. In that group, Ghana will battle it out with two-time champions Uruguay, as well as European giants Portugal.

Watch video below

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: