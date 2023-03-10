0
Jonah Attuquaye joins Latvian side FK Auda from Legon Cities

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Jonah Attuquaye has completed a move to Latvian side FK Auda from Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.

The Black Galaxies man wrapped up the deal on Thursday after signing a long-term contract with his new club.

Attuquaye had been a key player for Legon Cities, featuring in both striker and winger positions. He scored two goals in 13 games for the club in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

A statement on FK Auda’s website confirmed the transfer: “Another footballer who joined 'Auda' is Jonah Attuquaye.

“The 22-year-old Ghanaian joins the Green-Blacks from his native Legon Cities FC, where he played both as a striker and as a winger.”

Attuquaye was part of the Black Galaxies team that suffered group stage exit at the just-ended 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

He joined Legon Cities from Berekum Chelsea in the 2019/2020 season and has now made the move to Europe to further his career.

