Jonathan Mensah crowned Columbus Crew defender of the year

Jonathan Mensah is Columbus Crew’s best defender of the year

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah has been crowned as Columbus Crew’s best defender of the year following his exploits last season.

The experienced defender led Columbus Crew to their first-ever Major League Soccer triumph in 12 years in a keenly contested season.



Jonathan Mensah appeared in 23 games for Columbus Crew in 2020 and his exploits were enormous at the back of their defence.



Mensah, earlier this year was named in the Best IX performing players of the Major League Soccer season which was made official to him by his wife at the club’s grounds via video.

See post below:





???? Congratulations to @Jomens25 who has been crowned Columbus Crew defender of the year.#3Sports pic.twitter.com/0GOxAiwD32 — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) December 18, 2020