Jonathan Mensah excited after helping San Jose to thump Kansas City 3-0

Jonathan Mensah Capture Ghana international, Jonathan Mensah

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Jonathan Mensah was left buzzing on Sunday night after he helped his club, San Jose Earthquakes to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-0 in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

In the Week 8 match of the new MLS season, the veteran centre-back started for his team but could not last the entire 90 minutes.

During the game at PayPaly Stadium, Cristian Espinoza scored in the 9th minute to give San Jose Earthquakes the lead.

Later in the game, a brace from Jeremy Ebobise sealed the big win for the home team to amass the maximum three points.

Reacting to the win in a social media post after the game, elated Jonathan Mensah said, "My team, my little brothers and my family. San Jose," on Twitter.



Jonathan Mensah joined San Jose Earthquakes in the off-season after ending his stay at Columbus Crew.

He is a legend in the MLS and hoping to give his all to help his new club in the 2023 season.
