Jonathan Mensah excited after helping San Jose to thump Kansas City 3-0

Ghana international, Jonathan Mensah was left buzzing on Sunday night after he helped his club, San Jose Earthquakes to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-0 in the Major League Soccer (MLS).
In the Week 8 match of the new MLS season, the veteran centre-back started for his team but could not last the entire 90 minutes.
During the game at PayPaly Stadium, Cristian Espinoza scored in the 9th minute to give San Jose Earthquakes the lead.
Later in the game, a brace from Jeremy Ebobise sealed the big win for the home team to amass the maximum three points.
Reacting to the win in a social media post after the game, elated Jonathan Mensah said, "My team, my little brothers and my family. San Jose," on Twitter.
Mi equipo, mi hermanitos y mi familia. @SJEarthquakes #VamosSJ ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/oeg8t6r8x4— Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) April 16, 2023
Jonathan Mensah joined San Jose Earthquakes in the off-season after ending his stay at Columbus Crew.
He is a legend in the MLS and hoping to give his all to help his new club in the 2023 season.
- Ibrahim Zubairu scores to earn a point for Jedinstvo in draw against Macva Sabac
- Thomas Partey missing from FIFA 23 EA Sports Team of the Season nominations
- Joseph Paintsil's goal contributions continue to soar after brace against Anderlecht
- Achraf Hakimi responds to Salis Abdul Samed’s apology after nasty tackle
- Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Joseph Paintsil, Abass on target, Partey's Arsenal draw
- Read all related articles