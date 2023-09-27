Jordan Ayew captains Crystal Palace in defeat at Manchester Utd

Jordan Ayew

Manchester United posted a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Tuesday night to eliminate the side from the EFL Cup.

The two English Premier League clubs locked horns at Old Trafford in a third-round encounter of the domestic cup competition.



In a bid to get a win away from home, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson started a strong team that included Ghana star Jordan Ayew as captain of the visitors.



Unfortunately, Manchester United had too much quality and neutralised the threats posed by the visitors.



In the first half, the Red Devils dominated the game as expected and scored through Alejandro Garnacho in the 21st minute to take the lead.

Six minutes later, midfielder Casemiro also found the back of the Palace net to double the lead for his side.



With Anthony Martial also getting on the scoresheet in the second half, Manchester United won 3-0 at the end of the contest to advance to the Fourth Round of the EFL Cup.



In the game today, Jordan Ayew captained Crystal Palace and lasted the entire duration.