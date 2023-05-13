Jordan Ayew grabs assist in Crystal Palace win against Bournemouth

Jordan Ayew

Ghana's Jordan Ayew grabbed an assist in Crystal Palace's 2-0 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Ayew started the game as the main striker assisted by Zaha on the left and Olise on the right.



Palace had a chance in the 26th minute to score. Olise went on the outside of Vina last time but decides to cut onto his left foot before curling a cross to the back of the box with Zaha making the run. Palace's star is free and swings a boot at the ball, but completely missed it.



The home side were rewarded for their efforts in the 39th minute. Zaha, Hughes, and Ayew combine with the striker sending a pass back to Zaha. The winger on the left of the box spins past a couple of defenders before lashing a low cross into the box. Jordan Ayew was there and flicked it to Eze who crashes it past Neto from close range.

Eze again got his name on the score sheet in the 58th minute. Olise had possession on the right on the halfway line and drilled a pass across the pitch to Eze. He moved inside from the left past Lerma and into the middle of the pitch before curling an effort into the top corner.



Jordan Ayew has been excellent since Roy Hodgson returned to Crystal Palace.