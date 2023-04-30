Jordan Ayew praises Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson

Ghanaian striker, Jordan Ayew

Ghana international Jordan Ayew has heaped praise on Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson for his positive impact on the team.

Crystal Palace have had a season turnaround under Hodgson, who rejoined the team after the international break in March.



The Eagles recorded a 4-3 win at Selhurst Park over West Ham United on Saturday to stay comfortable on the table.



After the game, Ayew, who registered his name on the scoresheet praised the English trainer for the marvellous job he has done so far.

“Roy [Hodgson] has come in and done a really good job. He has experience and calmness and we knew him before. He has taught us to believe in our qualities and express ourselves.” He told BBC.



West Ham took an early lead against Crystal Palace through Tomas Soucek's goal. However, Palace made a stunning comeback with three goals in 15 minutes, courtesy of Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, and Jeffrey Schlupp who scored in the 15th, 20th, and 30th minutes respectively.



Michail Antonio scored for West Ham before the break to reduce the deficit. In the second half, Eberechi Eze converted a penalty to restore Palace's two-goal lead, but Nayef Aguerd scored another consolation goal to bring West Ham back into the game but ended up on the losing side.