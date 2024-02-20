Jordan Ayew reacts to Roy Hodgson's decision to step down as Crystal Palace manager

Jordan Ayew and Roy Hodgson

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has reacted to Roy Hodgson's decision to step down as Crystal Palace manager due to illness.

The former England manager left his role as the head coach of the club on Monday after collapsing at the training grounds.



The Eagles have confirmed the appointment of former Eintracht Frankfurt head coach, Oliver Glasner as the new manager for the side.



The Austrian manager was in attendance at Goodison Park for the game.



Reacting to Hodgson's decision to leave the club, Ayew, who scored Palace's goal lauded the 70-year-old for improving him as a player.

“When we speak about Roy I have goosebumps because he's been so good to me and he's been a top manager and a top man," emotional Ayew said after Palace's 1-1 draw at Everton on Monday night.



"He helped me a lot and made me improve as a football player and as a man as well. I can't thank him enough," he added.



Ayew started 21 out of 22 league games under Hodgson this season, scoring twice and providing five assists in the process.



The result on Monday night leaves Crystal Palace at the 15th spot with 25 points and will host struggling Burnley on Saturday at Selhurst Park this weekend.