Jordan Ayew reveals major difference between growing up in Ghana and Europe

Crystal Palace winger, Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace winger, Jordan Ayew has outlined the distinctive features of a Ghanaian society that sets it apart from Europe.

Jordan Ayew believes that Africans, specifically Ghanaians are more communally oriented compared the Europeans.



He explained that unlike Europe where the raising of a child is only the preserve of the parent, the African culture allows others to contribute to the shaping of the person.



He explained that while growing up in Ghana, there were people other than his parents who used to direct his path.



“I can’t stop speaking highly about Accra because I learned a lot of things there: the basics in life like discipline, humbleness…



“You have people in your neighborhood who tell you when you’re not doing the right thing. It’s a different mentality compared to Europe. Those things have shaped me to become who I am today.

Jordan Ayew also disclosed that he enjoys his holidays in Ghana because he gets the chance to reconnect with his childhood friends.



“I don’t see my family and friends in Ghana for most of the year, so when I go back, I spend time with my parents, my friends and my real family – those who started with me from the bottom. I spend time with them in the summer and come back, fresh and ready to go for another 10 months.



“When you look at it, and you see what you have achieved in the game and where you are today, you can only be thankful to God because when I was young, my dream was to play professional football. Now, I am 31, and I am a professional footballer.



“Hopefully there are more years to come.”



Jordan Ayew is expected to start for the Black Stars in their game against the United States of America on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Watch the latest episode of Sports Check below











EK