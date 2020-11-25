Joseph Aidoo makes swift injury recovery to join Celta Vigo teammates at training

Joseph Aidoo has rejoined his Celta Vigo teammates in training following his injury scare in the gams against Sevilla on Saturday.

Aidoo started the game against Sevilla but had to be taken off after sustaining an injury in the 42nd minute.



His absence really hurt the Sky Blues as they lost the game 4-2.



After a successful assessment by the medical team of the side, it has been concluded that it is not as serious as feared.

Aidoo shook off the injury to join his teammates at the Madroa training ground.



He is expected to pick up the pace in training in the coming days and should return to full fitness before Vigo's next match against Granada.