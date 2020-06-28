Sports News

Joseph Aidoo shines as Celta Vigo dents Barca’s title hopes

Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo was impressive for Spanish side Celta Vigo as they held FC Barçelona 2-2 draw in La Liga on Saturday.

The former International Allies star played one of his best games of the season and was a notable physical presence in the Celta rearguard throughout the entire duration.



Suarez opened the scoring with a header from a Lionel Messi free-kick in the first half but Fyodor Smolov leveled things up after the break.

A second goal of the afternoon for Suarez, again set up by Messi, looked to have set Barça on route to three points but Iago Aspas’s 88th-minute free-kick earned a point for the home side.

