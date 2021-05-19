Joseph Aidoo trains with Iago Aspas ahead of Celta Vigo’s clash with Betis

Ghanaian defender, Joseph Aidoo has recovered from his injury setback and has returned to training ahead of Celta Vigo’s clash against Real Betis in the Spanish La Liga this weekend.
Last weekend, the Black Stars asset was named in the starting eleven of the Sky Blue outfit for the match against Barcelona.
Unfortunately, he picked an injury after a slight discomfort and hence had to be replaced before kick-off by Carlos Domínguez.
Ahead of the final game of the La Liga season against Real Betis this weekend, Joseph Aidoo has been training with Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas.
The duo have recovered from their injuries and in the running to feature in the Betis game.
They will however need to pass a fitness test on Saturday.
