Joseph Attamah Larweh stars for Kayserispor in 2-0 victory over Pendikspor

Ghanaian international Joseph Attamah Larweh

Ghanaian international Joseph Attamah Larweh showcased his prowess once more by displaying an excellent performance over the weekend for Kayserispor.

His remarkable contribution played a pivotal role in guiding his team to a resounding 2-0 victory over Pendikspor.



With his sights set on securing a spot in Ghana's squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations Tournament, this highly regarded defender showcased his consistent form with yet another outstanding performance.



The 29-year-old Ghanaian international lasted the entire 90 minutes of the game and kept a clean sheet.



In addition to his defensive prowess, he made 3 clearances and completed 2 tackles, while also recording 80 touches for the Anatolians.

On top of that, Larweh had an incredible passing accuracy which saw him completing 64 out of 65 passes.



It's no wonder that he was recognized as one of the top performers, earning a rating of 7.2.



Kayserispor currently sits in 3rd place on the league table with 29 points and remains unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions.



Their next encounter will be on the road against Faith Karagümrük on Saturday, December 16, 2023.