Joseph-Claude Gyau retained by Cincinnati FC for 2021 MLS campaign

FC Cincinnati have retained Ghanaian winger Joseph-Claude Gyau for the 2021 Major League Soccer season.

Gyau joined the Cincinnati-based outfit on a one-year deal from German side MSV Duisburg in 2019.



The 28-year-old went on to make 20 starts in 21 appearances and scored one goal during the just-ended season.



The club have retained his services for next season following his impressive performance last term.

Cincinnati finished last in the MLS Eastern Conference in 2020, winning just four of 23 matches.



Gyau, who was born in Florida, USA, is eligible to represent Ghana.



He has played for TSG Hoffenheim, Borussia Dortmund and St. Pauli in Germany.