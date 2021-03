Joseph Esso is now MC Algiers player

Joseph Esso has completed a transfer from Dreams FC to Algerian side MC Algiers.

The striker has reportedly put pen to paper on a three-year deal.



The 24-year-old joins Daniel Lomotey (WAFA to ES Setif) and Kwame Opoku (Kotoko to USM Algiers) to be snapped up by a top-flight Algerian team in recent times.

Esso scored 10 goals and provided two assists for the Dawu-based outfit this season before his departure.