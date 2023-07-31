Joseph Paintsil and Genk teammates jam to Sarkodie's 'Adonai' track

Ghanaian winger, Joseph Paintsil and his African teammates at Belgium side, KRC Genk jammed to Sarkodie's song Adonai featuring Castro at their team's lounge.

As the trio enjoyed a game of pool, Paintsil played Sarkodie's popular song "Adonai" featuring Castro, a classic hit that resonates with many Ghanaians.



Aziz and Toluwalase joined in the fun, singing along to the song as if they understood the Twi language, the Ghanaian language used in the song.



Aziz Ouattara Mohammed is an Ivorian player who plays both as a centre-back and central midfielder, Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare on the other hand is a Nigerian forward.



Joseph Paintsil won the Man of the Match performance in KRC Genk's first match of the new season 4-0 victory over RWD Molenbeek last Saturday.



Last season, Paintsil scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists in 36 league games for Genk. Joseph Paintsil played the song when his fellow African teammates at Genk Aziz Ouattara Mohammed and Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare.

Beyond the football field, Paintsil likes to showcase his prowess on the microphone with his melodious voice.



The Black Stars winger recently released his new single titled 'Yaa Se'.



Watch Joseph Paintsil with his teammates below







JNA/KPE