Joseph Paintsil reacts to Ankaragucu 1-0 defeat to Trabzonspor

Ankaragucu midfielder, Joseph Paintsil

Ankaragucu midfielder Joseph Paintsil says his side fought well in their 1-0 defeat to Trabzonspor at the Ankara Eryaman Stadyumu on Friday in the Turkish Super League.

Lewis Baker scored the only goal of the game for Trabzonspor in the first half to secure all three points for the away side.



Joseph Paintsil came on a substitute in the 68th minute of the second half for Saba Lobjanidze.



Ankaragucu failed to convert the chances created in the second half as they lost to Trabzonspor.

"We fought well as a team, but we didn't win. We will look at the next games from now on.", Joseph Paintsil told the media after the game.



"We were disappointed by the goal we scored. We shouldn't make individual mistakes. We didn't get the results we wanted, we're sorry.", Michal Pazdan also apologised to the fans on the team's defeat.



Ankaragucu lies bottom on the league log with two points after eight matches played in the Turkish Super League.