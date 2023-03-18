0
Joseph Paintsil scores 12th league goal in Belgian Pro League ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Joseph Painstil Stars.jfif Joseph Painstil

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil was in action for KRC Genk on Friday night and scored an important goal for his side in the clash against Cercle Brugge.

In a close contest that ensued between the two teams, the Black Stars attacker scored his 12th League goal in the Belgian Pro League to earn a crucial point for his team.

Cercle Brugge scored first in the Round 30 clash of the ongoing season when Ayase Ueda equalised in the 40th minute.

While the team would hold onto the lead into the break, KRC Genk fought back into the game in the second half.

In the 54th minute, poster boy Joseph Paintsik scored with a fine strike to restore parity for the visitors.

With his goal today, the winger now has 12 goals and 11 assists in the Belgian Pro League.

His unstoppable form will be crucial for Ghana next week when the Black Stars take on their counterpart from Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Source: footballghana.com
