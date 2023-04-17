1
Joseph Paintsil speaks after scoring a brace against Anderlecht

RC GENG JOSEPH PAINTSIL Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil, has dedicated his brace against Anderleecht in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League to KRC Genk supporters.

Joseph Paintsil gave a man-of-the-match performance on Sunday, April 16, 2023, as Anderlecht thrashed their rivals 5-2 to extend their lead on the league table.

The Ghanaian winger scored twice in the 49th and 87th minutes to give KRC Genk a massive win over their rivals at the Cegeka Arena in Genk.

Paimtsil took to Twitter after the game to celebrate his team's massive victory while dedicating his goals to the fans.

“Just want to express my deep gratitude to our lovely fans. Your support was amazing today and this victory is for you” Paintsil stated on his Twitter page.

Joseph Paintsil has now scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in the ongoing 2022/2023 Belgium Jupiler Pro League season for KRC Genk.



JE/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
