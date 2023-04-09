0
Joshua Quarshie scores for Hoffenheim II against VfR Wormatia Worms

Htyft.png German-born Ghanaian youngster Joshua Quarshie

Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

German-born Ghanaian youngster Joshua Quarshie scored in Hoffenheim II's 5-0 thrashing of VfR Wormatia Worms on Saturday afternoon.

Hoffenheim took control of the game from the start and looked for gaps in Wormatia's defence. Bambasé Conté tried it from distance as early as the fourth minute, but his shot went wide.

Hoffenheim II took the lead in the 32nd minute through Muhammed Damar.

Hoffenheim had their next chance, Joshua Quarshie did better heading the ball into the visitors' goal after a corner to make it 2-0 in the 71st minute.

Fisnik Asllani took advantage of this in the 77th minute: First, he beat a defender from Worms, then he rounded Cymer and increased it to 3-0.

Felix Hagmann made it 4-0 in the 80th minute and Andu Kelati scored the deserved 5-0 final score.

Hoffenheim II is fourth on the Regionalliga Southwest league table with 48 points after 26 games. They will take on Fulda in their next league game on April 15th.

