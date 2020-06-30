Sports News

Judgment Day: GFA to decide fate of football today

A decision on the continuation or cancellation of the suspended Ghana Premier League season is expected to be taken later today, Tuesday, June 30 when the 12-man Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association meets to discuss the way forward for the sport.

In May, the FA announced an extension of the ban on the sport to June 30 after which it will make a definite pronouncement on the termination or otherwise of all of its competitions.



Hopes for a restart of the season which has been on a halt since March 15 were dashed following the government’s failure to grant a request for the resumption of the season under strict safety protocols.



It is expected that during today’s meeting, the Executive Council will decide the fate of the country’s football.



GhanaWeb sources say the season will be annulled



A source close to the association has told www.ghanaweb.com barren any last-minute change of plans, the council will abort the season.

According to our source, the FA was hugely disappointed by the government’s refusal of their restart request and with no further assurances, a decision to discontinue the season is seen as the most prudent.



It added that the FA is also worried that despite promises by the government officials, not a penny has come to the sector as support for their struggles in the COVID-period.



Continue or Cancel



Club owners and administrators are sharply divided on whether FA should wait until when its conducive to resume the season or cancel the season and align it with the European calendar.



Some club administrators like Alhaji Karim Grusah and Abdul Salam Yakubu of New Edubease have not hidden their opposition to the idea of restarting the season.

Whereas clubs like Medeama, Hearts of Oak, Kotoko among others would want the season continued albeit under conditions that guarantee the safety of all parties. Scramble for CAF Competition slots



A decision to ditch the season will trigger a conversation on which two clubs should represent the country in next season’s CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.



Even before the FA makes a concrete decision on the season, rumours indicate the newly-installed board of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have taken a firm stand on competing in Africa next season.



League leaders Aduana Stars have also made known their intentions of activating the legal processes available if they are not given the right as Ghana’s club for Africa next season.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.