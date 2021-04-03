KP Boateng and Balotelli to miss AC Monza's trip to Virtus Entella

Manager Christian Brochi named a 22 man squad for the game without the two attackers

Experienced duo Kevin-Prince Boateng and Mario Balotelli will miss AC Monza's trip to Virtus Entella in the serie B on Friday evening.

Boateng is reported to be absent due to fatigue with Mario Balotelli missing because of injury.



Manager Christian Brochi named a 22 man squad for the game without the two attackers.



The Serie A promotion chasers will be hoping to pick all three points despite the absence of the former AC Milan teammates.

Monza are currently 4th on the series B table, just two points behind second place Lecce and 9 points adrift of leaders Empoli.



Below is the squad for the Virtus Entella game:



Donati, Barberis, D'Errico, Sommariva, Frattesi, Bettella, Scaglia, Barillà, Di Gregorio, Scozzarella, Maric, Ricci, Colpani, Paletta, Carlos Augusto, Sampirisi, Mazza, Diaw, Colferai, Magli, D 'Alessandro, Pirola.