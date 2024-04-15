Kaka: Why 'too perfect' Brazilian star lost his marriage in 2015

Kaka and his ex-wife Caroline Celico

Kaka's ex-wife, Caroline Celico, has revealed she divorced the AC Milan legend because she believed him to be 'too perfect' for her.

Celico and Kaka were childhood sweethearts and were married 10 years and had two children before deciding they should get a divorce. She claims that she felt there was "something missing" in their relationship because of the Brazilian icon being "too perfect". They divorced in 2015 and have both since remarried.



On the reason for their divorce, Celico said, according to The Sun: "Kaka never betrayed me, he treated me well, he gave me a wonderful family, but I was not happy, something was missing. The problem was, he was too perfect for me."

Kaka was almost 'too perfect' a footballer as well. The Brazilian playmaker played for Sao Paolo, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Orlando City as well as winning 92 caps for Brazil throughout a glittering career. He was in his pomp at AC Milan, winning both the Champions League and Ballon d'Or in Italy, before moving to Real Madrid, where he had mixed success.



Kaka started dating his current partner, Carolina Dias, in 2017 and the pair have a daughter together. The 41-year-old also announced that they were engaged earlier this year and will be planning their wedding.