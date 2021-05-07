Kamal Deen Sulemana attract interest from Manchester Utd

Kamal Deen Sulemana

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has attracted interest from Manchester United with sources indicating that the English Premier League giants could make a move to secure his services in the summer.

The teenage sensation joined FC Nordsjaelland last year and has since become a star at the Danish Superliga club.



In the absence of his compatriot Mohammed Kudus who left FC Nordsjaelland to sign for Ajax last summer, Kamal Deen Sulemana has stepped up and is currently one of the best players in the Superliga.



As reported by footballghana.com last month, the exciting attacker has attracted a lot of interest from a number of clubs in Europe with Ajax said to be leading the race for his signature.

Today, the latest information picked up from sources indicates that Kamal Deen Sulemana is now on the radar of Manchester United.



The English Premier League giants have been monitoring his progress in the past year and want to bring him to Old Trafford possibly in the summer transfer window.