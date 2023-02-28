0
Kamal Sowah elated after helping Club Brugge to beat Gent in tough clash

Fp Tzc WIAEsyii Sowah (19 shirt) joins teammates to celebrate

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kamal Sowah was in action for Club Brugge on Sunday in the encounter against KAA Gent in the Belgian Pro League.

In a Round 27 meeting between the two clubs, the young winger started in midfield for his team.

During the game, Kamal Sowah played a key role and helped Club Brugge to secure a 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes thanks to second-half goals from Bjorn Meijer and Hans Vanaken.

Reacting to the win on Monday, Kamal Sowah expressed his delight emphasing the importance of the three points.



