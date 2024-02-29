Kamaldeen Sulemana features in Southampton's defeat to Liverpool

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana was in action for Southampton on Wednesday night when the team locked horns with Liverpool.

The Black Stars forward started for his team in a fifth-round tie in this season’s Emirates FA Cup.



In a game played at Anfield, Kamaldeen Sulemana put in a fairly good shift and could have scored for his team.



A low curling effort in the first half hit the goal post and went out for a goal kick to the frustration of the talented winger.

Thanks to a strike from Lewis Koumas and a brace from Jayden Danns, Liverpool cruised past Southampton with a 3-0 victory.



Liverpool will now take on Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the cup competition.