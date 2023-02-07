0
Kamaldeen Sulemana opens up on pressure of playing for Ghana at the World Cup

Kamaldeen Sulemana Ghana 2021 Afcon Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has revealed that representing Ghana at the global stage came with huge expectations.

The newly-signed Southampton forward was part of Ghana's team at the World Cup in Qatar, playing all three games as the Black Stars exited the tournament at the group stage.

Despite sharing his pride for playing for the national team, Sulemana stated it came with some pressure.

“It’s a great honour. We have 30 million people in the country and you’ve chosen, it’s a great honour. Once you’re on the pitch, there’s no holding back, you just have to give your all. There are so many people looking at you, so many people depending on you," he told Southampton media.

“There’s a bit of pressure there but without pressure you don’t do your best. Without pressure we don’t go out of your comfort zone. So it’s a great honour to play for the national team and I look forward to playing more with them.”

Sulemana joined the Saints in the summer transfer window from French outfit Stade Rennais.

