Kamaldeen Sulemana set to return as Southampton wins red card appeal

Winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Southampton Football Club has successfully won an appeal to overturn the red card issued to Ghanaian international Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Kamaldeen Sulemana received a red card during the recent game against Leicester City. The 21-year-old was sent off in added time for what was deemed a high studs challenge by Referee Bobby Madley.



Kamaldeen faced a three-match suspension due to the straight red card.



However, Southampton FC appealed the referee's decision. Fortunately for the club and the player, the appeal proved successful.



Southampton manager Martin has hailed this outcome as "good news" for the team.



With Kamaldeen's availability, Southampton will have more options for their upcoming clash against Ipswich Town.

The match against Leicester City was Kamaldeen Sulemana's first appearance of the season, after recovering from a lengthy injury that kept him out of pre-season fixtures.



JNA/KPE