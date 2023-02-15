0
Kamaldeen Sulemana was excellent against Wolves - Nathan Jones

Watch Highlights Of Kamaldeen Sulemana Full Debut At Southampton Kamaldeen Sulemana

Wed, 15 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Southampton head coach, Nathan Jones discussed the role he assigned Kamaldeen Sulemana to perform in a league clash against Wolves on 11th February at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Wolves played with 10 men from the 27th minute after Mario Lemina was sent off, yet Southampton still dropped 1-2 to Wolves this past weekend in the English Premier League.

The Saints took the lead in the 24th minute through Carlos Alcaraz, but Wolves won thanks to Joao Gomes and an own goal by Jan Bednarek.

Jones was fired after barely three months as Southampton's head coach, having succeeded Ralph Hassenhuthl.

“Kamaldeen I thought was excellent…We had Paul (Onuachu) as a focal point and then put Kamaldeen as a floating player that can create and do stuff for other players that are getting into the box,” Jones said at his farewell news conference as head coach of Southampton Football Club.

Sulemana signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Southampton on 1st February 2023. The 21-year-old made his debut against Brentford.

