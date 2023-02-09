Kamaldeen speaks on Southampton adaptation, promises to help relegation fight

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has promised to give off his best to help new club Southampton escape relegation in the ongoing 2022/2023 English Premier League.

Southampton lie bottom on the Premier League table with 15 points after match day 21 and will need a magical finish in the 17 games to be able to avoid relegation.



Kamaldeen Suleman who joined the Saints in the January transfer window from French League One side Stade Rennes is expected to help the club survive and he has promised to do just that.



“I’m yet to experience it all. Looking from outside you clearly see it as competitive league. They’ve got great players, great teams. It is a place, it is a league you can learn a lot from. Looking from outside and what I’m seeing, I’m yet to experience it all and looking forward for it,” he told the club's media channel.



He added that because his teammates all communicate in English, it has made his adaptation process easy.

“It’s been good (settling in the team), everyone is friendly here, and everyone speaks English so it makes it easy to understand everything. I am settling in quite well.”



Kamaldeen Sulemana made his Premier League debut in Southampton's 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, February 4.



