Karela United captain Godfred Yeboah Agyemang loses dad

Karela United captain Godfred Yeboah Agyemang

Karela United captain Godfred Yeboah Agyemang is bereaved following the passing of his father.

The Karela United captain lost his dad on Friday 17th April,2021 in Begoro- Koforidua in the Eastern Region after a protracted illness.



According to the player his late dad, Mr Agyemang has been ill for some time and was receiving treatment in Accra but was sent to Koforidua for herbal medication before he passed away on Friday.



The player who is devastated by the news posted the news with a glowing tribute to his late father.

"Losing a father has to be one of the most devastating events in a person’s life. The streams of nostalgia and memories never seem to fade away, leave alone the pangs of sadness and worry that take the spotlight. R.I.P DAD" he posted on his twitter handle.



Godfred Yeboah Agyemang has been an ever present with Karela United since their days in the Division One till they gained promotion.



He has provided 2 assists in 12 matches this season and will be available for their match day 20 game against Dreams FC.