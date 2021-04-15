Kayserispor midfielder Joseph Attamah confident of survival despite defeat to Antalyspor

Ghana international Joseph Attamah Larweh

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh is hopeful of Kayserispor's survival chances in the Turkish super lig despite suffering defeat to Antalyspor over the weekend.

The versatile player was disappointed with the result on Sunday, insisting that the team gave it their all but was unlucky.



The loss meant Kayserispor is on a run of five games without a win and has lost three of those matches, leaving them in the relegation zone.



However, the 26-year-old remains optimistic that the Gold and Bloods will beat relegation.



"It was a game we had to win on our field. It was a bad day, it was an unlucky day. We struggled a lot, we did our best, but it did not happen," he said after the match.

"We will continue to fight and from now on we will stay in the league by collecting maximum points from the matches we will play," he added.



Attamah has been instrumental in Kayserispor's fight to remain in the league, having played 24 games this season.



They next face Konyaspor in a bid to finish the season stronger.