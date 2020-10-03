Kayserispor midfielder Joseph Attamah delighted with away win against Ankaragucu

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has expressed delight after helping Kayserispor to victory on Friday night in the Turkish Super Lig.

The versatile played played full throttle as Kayserispor traveled to beat Ankaragucu 1-0 at the Ankara Eryaman Stadium, their first of the campaign.



Attamah wrote on Social Media after the game,"Great win far away from home. This and many more we look forward for.

