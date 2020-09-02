Sports News

Kayserispor table better offer to land deal with Ghana star Attamah Larweh

Ghana midfielder, Joseph Attamah Larweh

Super Lig side Kayserispor have beaten off competition from rivals Hatayspor, Erzurum and Samsunspor to land a deal with most-wanted Ghana midfielder Joseph Attamah Larweh, footballmadeinghana.com can exclusively reveal.

Anatolian Stars tabled a better offer to secure a deal with the Black Stars midfielder after their first bid was turned down.



The former Tema Youth star had earlier turned down offers from three Super Lig sides including Kayserispor following his stupendous performance for Fatih Karagumruk in catapulting them to the Super Lig.

But the relentless Kayseri side tabled an improved bid to overtake Hatayspor, Erzurum and Samsunspor who had held advanced discussions with the Ghanaian.

