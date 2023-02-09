0
Keep praying for Christian Atsu – Abdul Yartey urges Ghanaians

Atsu 578980.jfif Christian Atsu’s whereabouts have been unknown for the past three days

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The local manager of Christian Atsu, Abdul Hayye Yartey says he is praying for the safe return of the Ghana international.

In an interview, he urged Ghanaians to remember the former Chelsea FC forward in prayer.

“Let’s keep praying for Atsu to be back safe,” Abdul Hayye Yartey told GNA Sports in an interview.

Christian Atsu’s whereabouts have been unknown for the past three days after a tragic earthquake was recorded in Turkey.

Although reports on Tuesday suggested that the Black Stars attacker had been found, Hatayspor Board Member Mustafa Özat has clarified that it's not the case.

"I received information that Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble, but it was NOT true." "I gave the same information to the press, but at the moment, the information received is that Atsu and Taner Savut are under the rubble,” Mustafa Özat said.

Ghanaians have been worried since news of the earthquake broke out and have been praying and hoping to hear good news.

