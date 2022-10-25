0
Menu
Sports

Kelvin Danso has been named in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week

Gettyimages 1235632819 612x612 1 Kelvin Danso

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

L'equipe has named defender Kelvin Danso to the round 12 team of the week of the French Ligue 1.

After his team's victory over Olympic Marseille in the UEFA Champions League on Saturday night, the former Augsburg defender, who was delighted, was rewarded with a place in the TOTW.

The Austrian-born Ghanaian international was solid in defence as his club defeated Marseille to move up to second place in the league standings.

The only goal of the game, scored by substitute David Costa in the second half, gave the away team the crucial victory and three crucial points, moving them up to second place in the league standings after 12 games with 27 points.

The 24-year-old tough tackling defender has scored one goal in 12 French Ligue 1 games this season.

RC Lens will play Toulouse in their next game in Ligue 1.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC