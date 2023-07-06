0
Kelvin Ofori scores in FC Spartak Trnava's friendly game against Wisła Plock

Kelvin Ofori 001 610x400 Ghana's Kelvin Ofori scored in FC Spartak Trnava's 2-1 preseason friendly

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Kelvin Ofori scored in FC Spartak Trnava's 2-1 preseason friendly win against Wisła Plock in Poland.

The first half was fairly quick, and danger threatened the Poles, particularly from the right flank, where Daniel was working with enthusiasm. In the 20th minute, he crossed in front of the goal, and at the last second, one of the defenders interfered in front of Mikovi. Bukata then attempted a volley after working with Tefánik, but the ball went over the goal.

Spartak waited until shortly before halftime, when the keeper, two defenders, and Ofori raced to a high ball, and the Trnava winger emerged victorious from the ensuing tussle to send the ball into an empty net.

In the 53rd minute, Szczutowski converted a penalty for Wisla Plock. Kelvin Ofori was substituted in the 63rd minute, he was replaced by Patrick Karhan.

Spartak scored their second goal in the 89th minute through Kenneth Ikugar.

