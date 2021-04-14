Kelvin Yeboah opens up on move to Austrian side Sturm Graz

Ghana international Kelvin Yeboah

Ghanaian footballer Kelvin Yeboah has opened up on his move to Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz during the winter transfer window.

The Italian-born Ghanaian forward joined the Sturm Graz from WSG Tirol for an undisclosed fee.



The 20-year old revealed that talks for his move to the club started in the summer of last year which later continued late in February 2021.



"We had our first contact last summer, so I was hoping and secretly expected that Sturm would get in touch again. "



"I didn't really have specific expectations. Sturm Graz is a big club and the next step for me. And I think it's definitely the right one!"



Yeboah on joining the team said he is happy to play with his new teammates and currently enjoying his football.

"I loved being with my teammates and having fun. That was the main reason for me to play. I am convinced that enjoying the game is still a very important component now. "



Kelvin Yeboah said his uncle Anthony Yeboah, Bundesliga legend who scored 96 goals in 223 for Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburger SV is a big inspiration to him.



"Tony is an important part of my football career. He always gives me tips, is very experienced, has achieved a lot in his career. I want to learn from him and also compare myself a little with him."



Yeboah has made nine appearances for Sturm Graz in the ongoing campaign and has scored one goal.