Kevin-Prince Boateng absent as Monza suffer heavy play-off defeat

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Ghanaian International Footballer

Kevin-Prince Boateng missed AC Monza's Serie B play-off clash with Cittadella on Sunday.

The Ghanaian was not named in the squad for the first-leg encounter as Monza suffered a heavy 3-0 loss.



A shocking result, meaning they need a spectacular performance in the second leg to reach the play-off final.



It is reported that Boateng missed the game because he wasn't a match-fit. But, they will hope to have Boateng available for the match this Thursday.

Boateng's continuity at Monza depends on the outcome of the play-off.



It is likely he will leave if qualification to Serie A is not achieved, with rumours of Premier League interest for the Ghanaian forward.