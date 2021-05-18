Kevin-Prince Boateng absent as Monza suffer heavy play-off defeat

Tue, 18 May 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Kevin-Prince Boateng missed AC Monza's Serie B play-off clash with Cittadella on Sunday.
The Ghanaian was not named in the squad for the first-leg encounter as Monza suffered a heavy 3-0 loss.
A shocking result, meaning they need a spectacular performance in the second leg to reach the play-off final.
It is reported that Boateng missed the game because he wasn't a match-fit. But, they will hope to have Boateng available for the match this Thursday.
Boateng's continuity at Monza depends on the outcome of the play-off.
It is likely he will leave if qualification to Serie A is not achieved, with rumours of Premier League interest for the Ghanaian forward.
