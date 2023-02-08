1
Menu
Sports

Kieran Trippier chooses Declan Rice over Partey and Casemiro

Trippier 6756789.png Newcastle United skipper, Kieran Trippier (L), Declan Rice (R)

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newcastle United skipper, Kieran Trippier has picked West Ham United midfielder, Declan Rice as the best among Manchester United's Casemiro and Arsenal's star Thomas Partey.

The England full-back said Declan Rice is 'unbelievable' juxtaposed with Partey and Casemiro.

Speaking on Vibe with Five podcast, Trippier initially could not choose who is the better player between Partey and Casemiro.

"Thomas is obviously a quality player then you mentioned Casemiro. They've asked me before, I don't know...It's a tough one. I played against Casemiro before but I've played with Thomas. I think they are...(then he sighs) I don't know. Both are quality players, you know."

When asked to choose between Partey and Declan, Tripper without hesitation said: "Nah, Declan. Declan is unbelievable."

"I don't know if you watched the game the other day when we played West Ham, but just his intelligence, the way he breaks up play and how he travels with it, and how powerful he is. Unbelievable," he added.

He was also asked if, by his answer, he was placing Declan ahead of Casemiro. Trippier answered: "Yes."

"Don’t get me wrong, Casemiro, the trophies he’s won, the Champions Leagues, he’s a world-class player, but if you’re talking right now, Dec’s incredible,” he added.

There is an unending debate among football fans, particularly Arsenal and Manchester United fans regarding who is the better player between Partey and Casemiro.

The comparison has seen other defensive midfielders also dragged into the conversation.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Related Articles: