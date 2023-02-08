Kieran Trippier chooses Declan Rice over Partey and Casemiro

Newcastle United skipper, Kieran Trippier (L), Declan Rice (R)

Newcastle United skipper, Kieran Trippier has picked West Ham United midfielder, Declan Rice as the best among Manchester United's Casemiro and Arsenal's star Thomas Partey.

The England full-back said Declan Rice is 'unbelievable' juxtaposed with Partey and Casemiro.



Speaking on Vibe with Five podcast, Trippier initially could not choose who is the better player between Partey and Casemiro.



"Thomas is obviously a quality player then you mentioned Casemiro. They've asked me before, I don't know...It's a tough one. I played against Casemiro before but I've played with Thomas. I think they are...(then he sighs) I don't know. Both are quality players, you know."



When asked to choose between Partey and Declan, Tripper without hesitation said: "Nah, Declan. Declan is unbelievable."



"I don't know if you watched the game the other day when we played West Ham, but just his intelligence, the way he breaks up play and how he travels with it, and how powerful he is. Unbelievable," he added.

He was also asked if, by his answer, he was placing Declan ahead of Casemiro. Trippier answered: "Yes."



"Don’t get me wrong, Casemiro, the trophies he’s won, the Champions Leagues, he’s a world-class player, but if you’re talking right now, Dec’s incredible,” he added.



There is an unending debate among football fans, particularly Arsenal and Manchester United fans regarding who is the better player between Partey and Casemiro.



The comparison has seen other defensive midfielders also dragged into the conversation.



EE/KPE