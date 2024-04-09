‘Kill them all’ - ISIS threaten terrorist attack on venues for UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

ISIS are threatening attacks on the venues for the quarter-finals of the C.L

The terrorist group, Islamic State (ISIS), has issued a threat to attack the four stadiums hosting the first legs of the quarter-final of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League.

The quarter-final matches, which begin on April 9, 2024, will see Arsenal host Bayern Munich at the Arsenal Stadium, while Manchester City takes on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.



The Wednesday, April 10, 2024, fixtures include PSG hosting Barcelona at the Parc des Princes and the Metropolitan Stadium hosting the match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.



Ahead of the four games, ISIS, through their media outlet Al Azaim Foundation, have announced plans to attack the four venues hosting the games. The foundation shared an image threatening to attack the Parc des Princes, the Santiago Bernabeu, the Metropolitan, and the Arsenal Stadium, with a message reading: 'Kill them all'.

Reports by Spanish news outlet AS indicate that the Spanish government has upgraded the security procedures for the matches, with over 3,000 security officials expected to be deployed for the matches between Real Madrid and Manchester City and Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund.



Reports in England indicate that the match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will go on as planned with security tightened to avert a possible terror attack.



EK