King Faisal coach Andy Sinason names starting eleven for Great Olympics clash

King Faisal Football Club

King Faisal head coach, Andy Sinason has named his team’s starting eleven for the match against Accra Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League this afternoon.

The Kumasi-based club has traveled to the capital today where they are billed to face off with their matchday 12 opponent at the Accra Sports Stadium today, February 2, 2021.



Ahead of the match scheduled to be played at 15:00GMT, King Faisal head coach Andy Sinason has named a strong first eleven for the match against Dade Boys.



Adams Abdul Jabal has been selected as the goalkeeper for the Great Olympics match and will have protection from a back four.



Meanwhile, in-form striker Kwame Peprah has been named in the attack and will be expected to get in the goals for the visitors this afternoon.



Below is King Faisal starting eleven for the Olympics match:

Adams Abdul Jabal, Faridu Joseph, Razak Toufiq, Haruna Abubakar, Pius Baffour Awuah, Albert Mensah, Frimpong Boateng, Wadudu Yakubu, Emmanuel Maidawa, Enock Morrison, and Kwame Peprah.



