King Faisal terminate contract of Abednego Tetteh

Abednego Tetteh has left King Faisal

Ghana Premier League outfit, King Faisal, have parted ways with their forward Abednego Tetteh, as per several reports.

The club and the player have mutually agreed to terminate their contract, just few months after Tetteh joined King Faisal.



According to sources, the player's relationship with the coaching staff became too hostile, leading to the decision to let Tetteh go. He featured in 10 games for the club since the start of the 2022-23 season and scored two goals.



Although Tetteh was in King Faisal's squad during their draw against Hearts of Oak, he was absent in their most recent match against Tamale City.

To fill the gap left by the veteran, Samuel Boakye, former forward for Eleven Wonders, has been suggested as a replacement for King Faisal.



Tetteh has previously played for Bechem United, Al Hilal of Sudan and Hearts of Oak.