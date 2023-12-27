Kofi Aduonum: Meet Afua Asantewaa’s husband who is a sports journalist

Kofi Aduonum and Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa has received unwavering support from Ghanaians in her attempt to break the Guinness World record for the longest singing marathon.

However, the biggest of the support has been her husband, Kofi Aduonum, who has been with her throughout the planning process and also posed as her number one cheerleader four days into the event.



Kofi has been married to Asantewaa for a long while now and they have three kids together.



He is an ace sports journalist who works with the Daily Guide Sports and is revered among his colleagues for his good work, although he is not popular in the industry.



According to his colleague Saddick Adams, Aduonum has been attending tournaments with Afua including the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea Afcon 2015. The act defines the special bond he shares with his wife.



Kofi Aduonum has been trending on social media after a video of him holding a placard at the sing-a-thon event grounds went viral.

He was seen in his wife’s T-shirt holding a placard with the inscription ‘More strength Afua’.



He stood before his wife’s ‘performing space’, waving the placard as she smiled and waved back.



An unidentified woman was captured in the background heaping praises on Afua’s husband, for gracefully honouring his wife.



Prior to this development, Afua’s husband has been captured severally in the company of his in-laws, leading the support team for the feat.



Afua Asantewaa enters day four of sing-a-thon

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has currently surpassed the halfway mark of her attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing marathon by an individual.



She entered into the third day of the sing-a-thon and has so far done over 80 hours, which is more than half short of Sunil Waghmar’s 105-hour record.



