Sports News

Kofi Akpaloo promises Ghanaians 11 stadiums worth $1.3b

Founder and flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Percival Kofi Akpaloo has urged Ghanaians to vote the LPG into power during the December 7 elections, for a better Ghana.

The party's Presidential candidate is yearning to be elected President of the Republic of Ghana and has named Margaret O'Brien Sarfo as his Running Mate.



In an interview on Peace News, Mr. Kofi Akpaloo has promised to establish eleven (11) stadiums across the country when elected.



According to him, he wants to set up ultramodern stadiums that will make Ghana a host nation for the World Cup.



''We want to build a world class stadium, not 5000 capacity but rather 50000 capacity because we want to host World Cup here. If you want to host the World Cup, you have to develop the infrastructure.''

He summed up the cost of the stadiums he will be building to be at 1.3 billion dollars.



''We will build one stadium at Bono East and then Ahafo, Upper East, Upper West, Savannah, North East, Western North, Volta Region, Oti Region, Eastern Region...So, we're going to build the stadiums in eleven (11) Regions'', he stated.



Watch full interview below:





