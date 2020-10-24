Kofi Kordzi to pocket $500k after completing his move to Qatari side Muaither SC

Striker Kofi Kordzi

Ghanaian striker, Kofi Kordzi will pocket a whopping sum of $500,000 after completing his move to Qatari side Muaither SC.

The 26-year-old joined the Asian side from Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak SC.



Kordzi signed a contract with the Thani bin Jassim Stadium outfit after passing a mandatory medical examination including a Coronavirus test.



Accra Hearts of Oak reached an agreement with the Qatari Stars League club over the sale of the former Royal FC talisman for a transfer fee of $150,000

He left the shores of the country on September, 24 for trials at the Qatari side.



He joined Hearts of Oak on a three-year deal from the lower-tier side Royal FC in 2019.



He scored 6 goals in 14 games to become the club’s top scorer during the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which was truncated amid the Covid-19 crisis.