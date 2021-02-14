Kosta Papic to ditch Hearts of Oak for top job in Tanzania

Serbian trainer, Kosta Papic

Serbian trainer, Kosta Papic is set to takeover a Tanzanian club as their new head coach, Footballghana.com can confirm.

Papic will part ways with Hearts of Oak on Monday due to misunderstanding with the hierarchy of the club.



The 60-year-old Serbian trainer is unhappy with the Board of Directors of the club after their last meeting held on Thursday.



His resignation will become a big blow for the Ghana Premier League giants after their assistant coach Asare Bediako resigned earlier this week.



Papic returned to the club after 8 matches played into the ongoing having a stint with the club in 2009 where he left mid of the season due to managerial interference.

Papic has, however, been under pressure after failing to record a win in four games.



Currently, Hearts of Oak lie ninth position on the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League table with 17 points after match-day 13.



He has rich coaching experience in Africa working with clubs in South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria and Tanzania.



Papic has previously worked with Lobi Stars, Enyimba FC, Enugu Rangers, Maritzburg United, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Young Africans SC, Chippa United, Black Leopards and Polokwane City.